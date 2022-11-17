Friends? Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas had a pretty public split in 2008, but it seems like all the drama is behind them.

The Jonas Brother singer told E! News during a November 2022 that the high demand for Taylor’s concert tickets is “expected,” noting that it would be a “great idea” if he got some for his wife, Sophie Turner.

“I’ll get in line now,” the “Cool” singer joked.

What Happened Between Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift?

The singers briefly dated in 2008, with the New Jersey native famously breaking up with Taylor in an alleged 27-second phone call. The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress put Joe on blast for the call during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November of that year.

Joe, for his part, spoke about the phone call on his MySpace page at the time. He claimed that he had called Taylor ” to discuss feelings” that “were obviously not well-received.”

The DNCE singer added, “I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. A phone call can be pretty short when someone else ends the call.”

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Friends?

Yes! Both Taylor and Joe have addressed the past drama, revealing it’s all in the past. Taylor sent a gift to Joe and Sophie after they welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. This was seemingly revealed in one of Taylor’s Folklore tracks, “Invisible String,” in which she sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.”

While she never named Joe explicitly, Taylor told Rolling Stone in November 2020 about the “baby boom” where “several of my friends have gotten pregnant.” So she made gifts for their kids.

“I remember I wrote [‘Invisible String’] right after I sent an ex a baby gift, and I was just like, ‘Man, life is great,'” Taylor said during Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+. “I just remember thinking this is a full signifier that life is great.”

After the “Lover” songstress rereleased her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album in 2021, it was rumored that one of her “From the Vault” songs — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — was about Joe. Sophie, for her part, seemingly confirmed this bye sharing the tune on her own Instagram Story alongside a caption that read, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Taylor responded, writing, “Forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north,” referring to Sophie’s Game of Thrones character.

