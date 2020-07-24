It’s here, you guys! Yep, Taylor Swift dropped a surprise new album, called Folklore, on Friday, July 24, and we cannot stop listening to it. But wait, did her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, secretly write some of the songs on it? A lot of fans are convinced that he did, so we decided to investigate.

So why do people think the British actor worked on the new LP, you ask? Well, while announcing the album, Taylor thanked some of the writers who had a part in it, including Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver and someone named William Bowery. And when some fans noticed that William did not have any social media and was not a registered songwriter or producer, they started to get suspicious.

Fans quickly started to assume that William Bowery was actually a pseudonym for someone else, and many theories started to arise about who it may be. Now, if William is a pseudonym, it wouldn’t be the first time the “Lover” songstress did this. Who could forget about the time she used the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg when she cowrote her boyfriend at the time, Calvin Harris‘ song “This Is What We Came Here For.” Oh, and let’s not forget about the time she posted a cover of her track “Look What You Made Me Do” by a band called Killing Eve, which wasn’t even a real group! Fans are still convinced that was actually her brother, Austin Swift, singing the whole time!

The mysterious William Bowery worked on two songs on the album — “Exile” and “Betty.” OK, but wait. Why do fans think that William Bowery is Joe’s pseudonym? Well, one Twitter user pointed out that one of the first places Taylor and Joe were spotted hanging out at all the way back in 2016 was in fact the Bowery Hotel in New York City. They also mentioned that his grandfather’s name was William. Definitely suspicious, if you ask us!

WILLIAM BOWERY theory on oct 2016, taylor (w her squad) & alwyn were spotted in BOWERY hotel. (smth special mustve happened here, that's why she used d name "BOWERY" i guess?) WILLIAM alwyn is literally joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was was composer, conductor, and music teacher pic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — a folkWHORE (@taylowkey13) July 23, 2020

Other theories suggest the secret writer may be Joni Mitchell, Lorde or BTS‘ RM. Obviously, it’s all speculation for now, but hopefully the 30-year-old singer confirms something soon!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.