The entire internet was left shook after Katy Perry made a surprise appearance in Taylor Swift‘s “You Need To Calm Down” music video. Why? Well, the ladies had been embroiled in a feud for years, so seeing them team up for the visual was nothing short of magical. Now, the singer has explained why it was so important for the two stars to make up.

While chatting with Howard Stern for a new interview, Katy explained that she wanted to fix things with Taylor so that she could set an example for young women.

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs … time will tell my story,” the “Roar” songstress said. “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption. It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

As fans know, the 35-year-old and the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress first started fighting after Taylor accused Katy of stealing her backup dancers from the Red Tour all the way back in 2013. After that, things were not pretty. They shaded each other left and right and slammed one another online and in interviews. And get this — they even wrote songs about the situation! But in July 2019, we all pretty much lost it when Katy made a surprise appearance in Taylor’s music video. The ladies hugged it out during the visual, and it was truly an epic moment.

Earlier this month, Katy even discovered that she and the blonde beauty were actually distant relatives! Yep, according to MyHeritage.com the singers are ninth cousins, and Katy was just as shook over the news as we were.

“Well, we fight like cousins,” Katy responded when an interviewer shared the discovery with her. “Wow, I’m going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should get blood tests together.”

