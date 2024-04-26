While many listeners can’t stop praising Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department, there’s one person that isn’t too happy about it: Joe Alwyn. Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is the inspiration behind a few tracks off of TTPD — and is reportedly “disappointed” by the album.

Get a full breakdown on his response to the singer’s latest release.

The reaction we’ve all been waiting for his here — In Taylor’s 11th studio album, the songstress seemingly references some of her past romances, including her 6-year relationship with Joe.

The songs that are rumored to be about The Favourite actor include “So Long, London,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “How Did It End?” and “loml.”

“She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to,” an OK! source revealed in April 2024, further alleging that the British actor has had “absolutely zero contact” with her since their split in 2023.

Now, when it comes to his thoughts on the record, the insider claimed that after giving it a listen, he’s “slightly disappointed but not surprised at all. She didn’t really trash him or defame him.”

While Joe may not be completely thrilled by the release, he still has respect for her work, adding, “Taylor draws on her relationships for almost all her songs, and he admires her artistry.”

Joe’s understanding may come from the fact that he’s co-written and co-produced many songs with Taylor before their 2023 split. ICYDK, the Stars at Noon star was given writing credits on Folklore with the pen name William Bowery.

“He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name,” the source further alleged.

While he may respect the artistic side of things, Joe isn’t ready to talk about his former romance publicly. According to a Daily Mail source, the actor has “banned” any mention of their relationship during his upcoming press tour for the film Kinds of Kindness.

“He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press, but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions,” the OK! source added. “Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.