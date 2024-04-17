Taylor Swift‘s album The Tortured Poets Department is dropping this Friday, and to celebrate, the singer curated a pop-up event in Los Angeles!

Those who attended believe that the Grammy winning artist dropped several clues to her upcoming music in the exhibit — including references about Joe Alwyn. Keep reading to uncover all the hidden Easter eggs.

If you don’t live in the City of Angels, then you’re missing out on Taylor’s collaboration with Spotify for her upcoming record. On Tuesday, April 16, the streaming company opened up a library installation to the public at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The three-day pop-up displays multiple exhibits that symbolize the performer’s eleventh studio album. “Fans will be able to explore a poetry library, highly curated to represent the direction of the new record,” Spotify explained. “The shelves will be packed with books and visual surprises for fans to enjoy.”

If you’re a Swiftie, then you know by now that there’s no such thing as a coincidence! Taryn Lacroix, a manager at the streaming software, explained the significance behind the exhibit to ELLE. “With poetry being a touchstone of this album, we wanted to create a campaign as thoughtful and ornate to immerse fans in the world of TTPD.”

That being said, eagle-eyed fans carefully examined each and every detail — from bird cages to repeated numbers, Swifties did not miss a beat!

One of the first Easter eggs that attendees spotted was a reference to Taylor’s relationship with Joe Alwyn. On one side of the exhibit, fans noticed a library card filing unit that just so happened to have 72 different compartments. ICYDK, that number is very significant!

72 could represent the amount of months that the “Cruel Summer” singer was with the Stars at Noon actor. Along with that, six of the units were left opened, which could signify the amount of years they were together.

It was first reported that Taylor and Joe had been in a relationship in 2017. At the time, The Sun reported that the two were keeping it so under wraps that Taylor would be “flown in via private jets” while her security “made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen.”

The following year, the former couple made their romance Instagram official on May 8, 2018. However, after a 6-year relationship, the two went their separate ways due to “differences in their personalities,” per People.

With their split, fans believe that Taylor’s upcoming album will dive deeper into their past relationship — especially since there’s more hints in the exhibit that point towards it! Keep reading to find out what other Easter eggs fans spotted.

