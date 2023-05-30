Taylor Swift is miss moving on! Following her April 2023 split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, the Grammy-winning songstress has a new man in her life. Keep reading for details on her love life, boyfriend details and more.

Who Is Taylor Swift Dating Now?

Taylor is currently dating The 1975 singer Matty Healy. The pair were first reported to be dating in May 2023, according to a source via The Sun.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the insider revealed at the time. “It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Since the dating news hit, Matty has been spotted at multiple shows from Taylor’s Eras Tour, beginning in the Nashville leg on May 5 and May 6. They’ve also been spotted holding hands and kissing.

ICYMI, the two pop stars first met 10 years ago and briefly sparked romance rumors at the time. However, The 1975 member denied there was anything romantic between them during an interview with an Australian radio show called 2Day FM.

“It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce! Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally,” he explained in 2014. “And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up?

Taylor and Matty’s alleged romance came one month after it was revealed that the Eras Tour singer had split from Joe Alwyn in April.

While Taylor has yet to comment on her most recent breakup, she released a hidden track titled “You’re Losing Me” on May 26, 2023, which fans are convinced is about her former flame. The Nashville songstress released the vault track as part of her Midnights deluxe version.

The lyrics from “You’re Losing Me,” seem to hint at the reason behind their breakup.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” she sings in one verse. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

Another part of the song hears the “Cornelia Street” singer questioning whether she should stay with their lover or leave them.

“Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” Taylor sings in another verse. “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes / Mending all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow.”

