It’s over. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits, according to multiple reports published on Monday, June 5. TMZ was first to report the news.

The outlet confirmed that the “Enchanted” songstress is “single” again following the whirlwind romance. Reps for Taylor and Matty did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

The musicians were first spotted together in early May, with a source telling The Sun that “The Man” songstress, 33, was “madly in love” with The 1975 member, 34.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the insider added at the time. In the days that followed, Matty was spotted at multiple dates of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts.

Years prior, Taylor and Matty had been romantically linked. However, the “Chocolate” crooner denied that there was anything romantic going down between them during an interview with the Australian radio show 2Day FM from 2014.

“It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce! Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally,” the British musician shared at the time. “And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” signer’s whirlwind romance with Matty came nearly a month after news broke that she and longtime love Joe Alwyn had split after six years together. Multiple outlets confirmed Taylor and Joe’s split on April 8. Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source told Life & Style following the split. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

The insider added, “This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

Taylor and Joe first started dating in 2016 and kept their love out of the public eye. However, he assisted in songwriting when it came to some of Taylor’s musical projects over the years.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” the Folklore songstress shared when accepting Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, referring to her now ex-boyfriend.

