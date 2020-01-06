We’re all pretty obsessed with Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift‘s adorable relationship. The two have been dating since May of 2017, and fans of the iconic couple know that they’re pretty hush-hush when it comes to their romance. They do their best not to be photographed together and rarely talk about each other in interviews, so it’s been a struggle for us Jaylor shippers, TBH.

But although they’re pretty private, the couple has been caught packing on the PDA a few times over the years. Not to mention that they’ve been spotted supporting each other’s work numerous times — Taylor has attended her beau’s movie premieres, while Joe was caught singing along to the “Look What You Made Me Do” crooner at a few of her shows. Plus, the blonde beauty has wrote numerous songs about the British actor. And every time we get a glimpse of the super secret relationship, the internet pretty much loses it.

OK, but how did these two meet? When did they start dating? And what is their relationship really like? Don’t worry, you guys, we’ve got you covered. We’re breaking down their romance from start to finish. Scroll through our gallery to see a complete timeline of Joe and Taylor’s relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.