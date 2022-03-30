Yes, these celebrities are tall! Harry Styles, for example, definitely doesn’t look like he’s a giant. But, did you know the One Direction singer is 6-foot tall! Fellow singer Shawn Mendes is even taller than that. He comes in at 6-foot-2.

Zendaya has made headlines for her height — she comes in at 5-foot-10 — because she’s taller than boyfriend and Spider-Man costar Tom Holland. “This is normal, too,” the Disney Channel star said in an interview with SiriusXM from December 2021. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

During the same interview, Tom defended himself, saying, “[She’s] not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

The Euphoria star is definitely an inspiration for tall people everywhere, telling her fans to wear what they want — no matter what anyone tells them.

“I always tell my fans that people are going to comment on your height regardless,” Zendaya told People in 2015. “So, you might as well be as tall as possible and look good doing it!”

While Zendaya is known for her height alongside her acting accolades, Taylor Swift is also known as being tall. In fact, the two stars are actually the same height.

“I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me,” the Red songstress explained to Girls’ Life in 2008. “When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing.”

She also has no qualms about dating someone that doesn’t quite measure up. Taylor told the magazine, “Like, if a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool too.”

While her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is taller than her, Taylor does tower over BFF and frequent collaborator Ed Sheeran.

“I just want to start by saying that this is what he does. He elevates himself, just like, geographically, so that he can seem better than me,” she joked in a 2018 Instagram video. Ed responded, “It’s only because you wear heels all the time.”

They’re not the only celebs who tower over others! Scroll through our gallery to see which stars are super tall.

