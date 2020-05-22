We all pretty much lost it when Netflix announced that The Kissing Booth will be getting a sequel. We mean, the movie quickly stole all of our hearts after it premiered in May 2018, and we cannot wait to see what happens to Elle, Noah and Lee next!

But naturally, fans have a lot of questions. For example, will Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney and the rest of the original cast be returning for the second movie? Will there be any new stars in it? When will it be released? What will it be about? And most importantly — will Elle and Noah‘s relationship continue to thrive while he’s away at college?

Well guys, we’ve got you covered. We did some investigating, and it turns out, there’s already been a ton of details released about the upcoming flick, and boy, does it sound like it’s going to be intense. From the release date to the cast to the plot, here’s everything we know so far… Scroll through our gallery to check out all the details on The Kissing Booth 2.

