These celebrity duos have us doing a double take! Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars actually look so much alike that it’s hard to not mistake them as twins.

Lucy Hale, for one, actually gets mistaken for a ton of celebrities. It’s no secret the Pretty Little Liars alum has a striking resemblance to both Sarah Hyland and Maia Mitchell, but fans sometimes think the actress is Selena Gomez!

“When I was younger, it was a lot of Selena Gomez, during her Wizards of Waverly Place days,” Lucy told Insider in April 2018. “Usually, I would correct them, but I remember there was this one time, it was this older lady in an airport, and she was like, ‘Can I get a picture with you?’ I thought that she thought I was Lucy. Afterward she started listing off the projects that she liked of mine and I quickly realized that she thought I was Selena. And I kind of just went with it because I didn’t want to crush her dreams.”

On a separate occasion, Lucy took to Twitter and shared a story about a time someone thought she was the Disney Channel alum. “Someone was seriously convinced I was Selena Gomez today and tried to take my phone because they wanted to call Justin Bieber,” she wrote in April 2011.

When discussing her other lookalikes during the same Insider interview, the former Katy Keene star did say she sees the similarities between herself and Sarah. “Me and Sarah are both petite with big eyes,” Lucy explained.

Similarly, Bella Hadid revealed in August 2015 that she gets mistaken for Jennifer Lawrence “Multiple times a day.”

“Probably today it’s already happened like five times,” the model told Fashionista at the time. “They’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, you know who you look like?’ I’ll be like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence.’ They’ll be like, “How did you know?'”

While talking with the publication, the model said she met the Hunger Games star once and thought it was “so weird.”

“I met her at the Met Ball. I don’t even know if she knows that. I swear we made eye contact,” the brunette beauty recalled. “I had to shake her hand while we walked in … I don’t know if she did a double take or whatever, but it happened.”

These aren’t the only two examples of celebs who look eerily similar! Scroll through our gallery for a full list of stars who you never realized could pass as twins.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.