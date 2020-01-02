If you are anything like us over here at J-14, then you probably live for the moments your favorite celebrities debut a fresh new hairdo. Whether they chopped off all their gorgeous locks or dyed their hair a drastic new color, it’s always an exciting time. And although they always look fab, sometimes they can look so different with their new hairstyle that it can totally shock their fans!

Take Jace Norman, for example. The Henry Danger star just shaved all his hair off, and everyone is pretty shook over the major change.

OMG! He’s almost unrecognizable with the new look! And it turns out, he’s not the only one. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Ashley Benson, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Katherine McNamara, Ashton Irwin, Zara Larsson, Noah Centineo, Loren Gray, Sabrina Carpenter, Eva Gutowski, Tom Holland, Zayn Malik, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, Austin Mahone, Jordyn Jones, Annie LeBlanc, Dylan and Cole Sprouse and more have all recently sent the internet into a frenzy by changing up their hairstyles. From vibrant colors of the rainbow to shaving off their locks, we never know what our favorite stars are going to surprise us with next.

Scroll through our gallery to relive the most shocking and drastic celebrity hair transformations!

