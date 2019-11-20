We were all pretty shook when Cara Delevingne was spotted rocking a dark brown bob. She normally has long blonde locks, so when she showed off the drastic new hairdo, the internet quickly went wild.

OMG. We hardly even recognized her! But turns out, the social media star was just wearing a wig for a photoshoot. LOL, she definitely had us fooled.

And she isn’t the only celebrity to trick her fans by rocking a faux ‘do. A ton of other stars like Normani, Joey King, Millie Bobby Brown, Eva Gutowski, Billie Eilish, Camila Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Shay Mitchell, Dove Cameron, Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more have made us do double takes by debuting a crazy new hairstyle, only to reveal it was fake. So sneaky!

From vibrant colors of the rainbow to platinum blonde styles, we never know what our favorite stars are going to surprise us with next. So without further ado, scroll through our gallery to see all the times celebs rocked extensions or wigs to trick their fans into thinking they cut or dyed their hair.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.