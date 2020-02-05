If you are anything like us over here at J-14, then you live for the moments your favorite celebrities debut a fresh new hairdo. Whether they chopped off all their gorgeous locks or dyed their hair a drastic new color, it’s always an exciting time. And although they always look fab, sometimes they can look so different with their new hairstyle that it can totally shock their fans!

Just take Alyson Stoner, for example! The internet pretty much lost it when the former Camp Rock actress showed up to the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premiere with bright blonde hair! As fans know, Alyson normally has dark brown locks, so the transformation had us all shook.

And it turns out, she’s not the only one to dye her hair platinum blonde. Stars like Kendall Jenner, James Charles, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande, Grayson Dolan and more have all tried out the look before. And since they’ve all also got naturally dark hair, they were all nearly unrecognizable with the new ‘dos.

Even naturally blonde stars like Taylor Swift, Dove Cameron and Gigi Hadid have given the platinum color a shot. Whether they originally had blonde hair or not, the bleached look is always dramatic — in the most fabulous way, of course. You know — we’re talkin’ that super chic blonde tone that is so bright, it sometimes almost looks white. Major platinum blonde transformations are of the most drastic, yet super fun, kinds of makeovers – if we do say so ourselves. And each and every one of them rocked the look beautifully, might we add.

Scroll through our gallery to see you fave stars' platinum blonde hair transformations.

