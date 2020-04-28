Fans are keeping Darren Criss in their thoughts. The Glee star announced on Monday, April 27 that his dad, Charles William Criss, had sadly passed away.

“Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of coping with a rare heart condition — which, true to his form, very few would have even been aware of — he finally checked out peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by his loved ones,” he shared on Instagram. “Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who ever met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well-read and well-traveled, he made the world a better place wherever he went. He was as deliriously charming as he was relentlessly selfless. Always putting other people first, making anybody who ever got into a conversation with him genuinely feel like they were the most incredible person in the room, and although he would have been the first to gracefully protest it, the simple truth is that he was in fact, every inch the exemplary man: a devoted husband, an outstanding father, a loving grandparent. He lived his days the same way he loved his friends and family — with an unwavering sense of composure, compassion, generosity, and humility.”

It turns out, Darren is unfortunately only one of the many celebrities who have tragically lost a parent. Stars like Jordyn Jones, Bella Thorne, the Dolan Twins, Vanessa Hudgens, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, Louis Tomlinson, Jennette McCurdy, Austin Butler, Tyler Posey, Austin Mahone and more have all also sadly lost their mom or dad.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who have lost a parent and have bravely spoken out about it.

