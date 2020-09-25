Throughout her time in the spotlight, Dove Cameron has been super open about her mental health. The actress has often spoken on social media and during interviews about her struggles with anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

The Descendants alum, 24, will post photos crying on Instagram to show fans that she may be going through the same things that they are and often gives them advice on how to get through the tough times.

“This is a time where everything comes to the surface, as we all slow down, and what we normally engage in isn’t as accessible to us anymore,” the actress wrote on Instagram in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are now, more than ever, faced with ourselves, and for some, like me, that can be scary. Here’s to being kind, struggling, adapting, and doing some real f–king self-care. Though I’m doing what’s best for me [and] keeping my distance, I am always here. I hope you’re doing whatever’s best for you.”

In honor of Dove’s constant openness and transparency with fans, J-14 broke down every single time she publicly spoke out about her mental health. Scroll through our gallery to read all her quotes.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

