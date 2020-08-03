Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron just took a major walk down memory lane. Yep, the blonde beauty looked back at some pretty major songs in her life, and shared memories that went along with the tunes. When it came to dishing on her time in the Descendants films, the 24-year-old sang a line from the song “Rotten To The Core,” and told fans exactly what it reminds her of.

“That song is the very first song that I ever heard in relation to Descendants when I was like 17 years old and it reminds me of being in Season 1 or Season 2 of Liv & Maddie and hearing them send us the demo of that song and being like, ‘How are we going to sing and dance to dubstep?’ And we did!” she told Clevver Music. “It reminds me also of being in Vancouver when I was like 17 in really, really heavy leather with some of my favorite people ever just being babies. Being kids, working on this strange, pretend world.”

As fans know, her Descendants memories came just days after Dove rewatched some of her most iconic throwback Liv & Maddie scenes AND a music video from her band with ex Ryan McCartan, The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. Get this — when viewing a clip from the show’s very first episode, the 24-year-old started mouthing her characters’ lines. That’s right, all these years later and Dove still remembers both Liv and Maddie’s opening interaction!

Then, Dove also checked out the music video for “Written In The Stars,” which she performed alongside her ex Ryan’s band. Despite calling the clip a “tricky one for her to navigate,” she ultimately wished her former flame “well.” The songstress also took a moment to reflect on her past career as a whole.

“There’s just so much now that I wouldn’t do in the same way that I did then and sometimes I get very afraid because people still see me as that,” Dove said. “I’m still that person, I’m like 24 now. I watch that back and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s a child. That’s really a child.’ I get really clear on the fact that I started my career as a child. I love her though, I remember that girl and I love her.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.