Fans Think Dove Cameron And Thomas Doherty Broke Up After She Posts Crying Video

Don’t worry, guys, there’s no trouble in paradise between Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty. Yep, the Descendants actress set the record straight on Thursday, July 9, after fans showed concern for their relationship because posted a crying video on Instagram.

“When it’s still 2020,” the 24-year-old captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and show some serious concern for the Disney Channel star.

“I legit thought [you] and Thomas [were] breaking up from ‘But I don’t feel anything.’ Dang — that hurt my heart,” one fan commented. Dove responded, “Can you imagine if I posted our breakup on Instagram. I’m crying with laughter.”

After receiving more fan comments asking if she was “OK,” the blonde beauty edited her post’s caption and clarified the video.

“Edit: I’m [OK], guys, this is from a self tape I did, it’s joke. Can you imagine if I cried like this and then ACTUALLY put it up like this? I’m on the floor [with] laughter. [OK] I love you guys, thanks for the concern, I feel loved,” Dove added, clearing the air once and for all.

Whew! We’re seriously relieved that there’s nothing going on with the Liv & Maddie star. As her followers know, Dove has been super open about her relationship with Thomas throughout their three years together. Most recently, she dished on being stuck inside with her significant other during the current coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with People from April, Dove revealed that, just before the stay-inside order went into effect in California, the couple downsized and moved into a smaller home. With their filming schedules and busy lives, they wouldn’t be spending a lot of time in the apartment, but all that has since changed. Despite being in a one-room loft together, Dove said they’re “trying to find ways to give each other space.”

“Even the healthiest of relationships right now, you need space. You need your alone time for your own relationship with yourself to flourish, but then also your romantic relationship,” she explained. “We make sure to get fresh air, open the doors as much as we can. We’ve been cooking loads, I do breakfast and lunch and then he does dinner.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.