Although they’re stuck inside together during the current coronavirus pandemic, Dove Cameron said she still needs “space” from boyfriend Thomas Doherty during this period of self-isolation.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 2,200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far resulting in more than 148,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

During an interview with People, the Disney Channel starlet opened up about quarantining with her boyfriend. As it turned out, just before the stay-inside order went into effect in California, the couple downsized and moved into a smaller home.

“We just moved into this long a** studio, that is just like a long room. It’s beautiful, it’s like our dream place, we’re so happy, but we moved out of a house that was too big,” she explained. “So we moved back into the city into this loft, essentially.”

The actress went on to say that they both thought, with their filming schedules and busy lives, they wouldn’t be spending a lot of time in the apartment, but all that has since changed. Despite being in a one-room loft together, Dove said they’re “trying to find ways to give each other space.”

“Even the healthiest of relationships right now, you need space. You need your alone time for your own relationship with yourself to flourish, but then also your romantic relationship,” she said. “We make sure to get fresh air, open the doors as much as we can. We’ve been cooking loads, I do breakfast and lunch and then he does dinner.”

As fans know, this came a few days after the blonde beauty opened up to her Instagram followers about the importance of self-care while stuck in quarantine.

“For me: self care right now is trauma work, writing, face time therapy, daily talks with myself about the acceptance of my life and my current state, attempting to stay physically healthy and not let my depression and anxiety win, and practicing patience. Getting out of shape, and being ok with that. Being on my phone all day when I wanted to spend time reading and baking, and being ok with that, and trying again tomorrow,” she captioned two selfies at the time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.