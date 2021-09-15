Fans may know Dove Cameron the best as Mal from the Descendants franchise, but the actress has also transformed into a total style star!

The leading lady got her start on Disney Channel by starring on Liv and Maddie as both main characters, Liv and Maddie. From there, she went on to become Maleficent’s daughter in the Descendants. Since the final film in the franchise premiered in August 2019, the blonde beauty has evolved into more adult roles — including the upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls.

But, Dove’s acting isn’t the only thing that’s evolved over the years. She went from wearing jeans and T-shirts on red carpets to sporting total glam looks, and it’s been a huge journey over the years.

“My style icon will always and forever — even though it’s not always reflected in the way I personally dress — Winona Ryder. I live and die by Winona Ryder,” she told Life & Style in a November 2019 interview. “It’s more of what she wore when she was in her Beetlejuice era — back in the day. She wore this really beautiful, white dress, but the thing is — she was such a tomboy. I don’t know, her whole aesthetic was just so intelligent and so her but also, like, jeans with her leather jacket and her T-shirts and her red lipstick and the bare eye and the short tomboy cut. She is such a badass, I love her.”

While the Hairspray! Live alum also told the publication she would love to “wear jeans and a white distressed shirt and a leather jacket every day,” she’s become the queen of the red carpet look.

“My go-to that I, usually, realistically do is a long, vintage sundress, like, a button-up down to ankles and then massive men’s docs and a messy bun and big sunglasses,” Dove also shared with Life & Style.

While looking back at her career during a Glamour interview in September 2021, Dove broke down some of her most iconic onscreen looks, including the outfits from Descendants.

“The costuming in this franchise, I would say, is almost like another lead character,” the singer explained. “They are so one-of-a-kind and couture. The stuff that you’re seeing us wear, there was only one of.”

Despite her notable looks from the various projects she’s been a part of over the years, Dove also has some pretty iconic red carpet outfits. Scroll through our gallery to see her fashion evolution over the years.

