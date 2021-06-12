Happy Pride Month! Celebrities have been taking to social media throughout the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. While some stars are sharing their stances as allies, others are coming out and experiencing Pride for the first time.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Larry Saperstein, for one, came out as bisexual via TikTok. “Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV,” he wrote over a video of himself. “Is bi IRL.”

“Is it really that unexpected tho? #Pride,” the Disney+ star, known for his role as Big Red, captioned the clip.

Similarly, Dove Cameron dished on how she plans to celebrate her first Pride Month after coming out as queer.

“This is going to be my first Pride Month, like, really, really out. My friend texted me the other day and was like, ‘This month is for you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh … wow,'” she told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s a lot of emotion around my coming out that I didn’t really anticipate because I’ve always been out in my private life … I knew I was going to come out, but it’s different.”

The former Disney Channel star came out in 2020 during an Instagram Live. “I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” Dove explained while chatting with Gay Times in June 2021. “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”

During her interview with ET following the Gay Times cover, the Descendants alum said, “When I came out a year ago, I really thought that was going to be it. I thought I had said it and I thought everybody just knew,” noting that she was “shocked with how many people were shocked.”

Another notable name celebrating her first-ever Pride Month is JoJo Siwa. The songstress came out in January 2021, and has referred to herself as the “happiest human alive” ever since.

“I wore a rainbow on the top of my head almost every day of my life,” she told EW in her digital Pride cover story. “And any time I could have anything rainbow, I would get rainbow. June’s my favorite month to shop because of all the Pride clothes.”

After her “unplanned” coming out, JoJo said she’s been called a “gay icon,” which is something she thinks is the “biggest honor.”

“When all the coming out stuff went down, I told my girlfriend [Kylie Prew], ‘Everything in my life has been online,'” JoJo told EW. “I’ve shared everything with the world. This is the piece of myself that I have been the happiest with.”

