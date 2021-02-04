Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa!

The former Dance Moms star revealed she has a girlfriend during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and fans couldn’t be happier. While spilling the tea on her love life, the “Boomerang” songstress shared how her “super encouraging” other half helped her publicly come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. As fans know, JoJo confirmed her sexuality with a photo posted on social media in which she was wearing a shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend … and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, technically I still haven’t confirmed it,” she recalled. “I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real [Instagram] Story.”

Although JoJo has yet to reveal the identity of her girlfriend, the performer called her “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

