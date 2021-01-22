OMG! JoJo Siwa caught up with J-14 and exclusively read some “good” texts from her mom, including one about her ex-boyfriend, Mark Bontempo. “Mark’s going to get mad at me, but I don’t care, it’ll be fine,” she said before reading the hilarious text message chain with her mom about him coming over to their house.

But that’s not all! Another series of messages between the two included a conversation about what to buy at the Gucci store. Be sure to watch the video above.

