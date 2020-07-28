Ever since JoJo Siwa confirmed that she was indeed taken, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — who is she dating?!

Yep, that’s right, for those who missed it, the singer posted a video of herself participating in a “put a finger down” challenge on TikTok. And when the recording told her to put a finger down if she was single, she kept all of her fingers up, seemingly letting the world know that no, she was not single!

So who is she in a relationship with? Well, a lot of people speculated that her boyfriend is none other than her childhood BFF, Elliott Brown, especially since they have posted a lot of pictures together online. But the singer just revealed exclusively to J-14 that she isn’t dating Elliott after all!

“I will tell you this. It’s not Elliot. Elliot is a great kid, super nice, and he has been my family friend for — oh my gosh, since I was born,” she told us. “My mom’s known his mom longer than I’ve been alive. They’re always going to be my friends and always going to be a part of my life.”

OK, so if it’s not Elliott, who is her new mystery man, you ask? Well, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, she’s dropped a few hints along the way. Scroll through our gallery to find out who JoJo is dating, and to uncover everything we know so far about JoJo’s relationship and boyfriend.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.