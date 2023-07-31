She’s all grown up and getting tattoos! JoJo Siwa — kind of — debuted her first-ever ink design, and fans are so here for it.

The former Dance Moms star accompanied former Disney Channel actress Raven-Symoné to what appeared to be a tattoo party in July 2023. Thankfully, the That’s So Raven star’s wife, Miranda Maday, documented the entire thing.

“Bbs first tattoo,” Miranda captioned an Instagram Stories post, tagging JoJo and her tattoo artist. It appears JoJo and Raven continued their fast friendship after meeting at the iHeartMedia’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now event in June 2023, where the duo chatted about the hardships they experienced coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in the public eye.

“Big me now would give some better advice. It would be that life is short and that the circle of life can be scary and one day we’re not gonna be here anymore. You know what I mean?” JoJo told Entertainment Tonight about her coming out journey, which started in early 2021. “It’s sad to think about but that just means you have to live your life on Earth as full as you possibly can.”

She added, “My generation is doing the work. Then my kids are gonna continue the work. Then their kids are just gonna have a great time.”

Now that she’s added one tattoo, does that mean there are more in her future? Keep reading for details on JoJo’s tattoos.

Does JoJo Siwa Have Tattoos?

It appears the “Boomerang” singer just got her first-ever tattoo in July 2023. While it’s yet to be revealed to fans, JoJo was photographed laying down and smiling while appearing to get tatted behind her right ear.

Months prior, some eagle-eyed fans were convinced that JoJo got inked after showing off what seemed to be a tattoo on social media. However, it appears that the quote on her ribcage wasn’t the real thing as Miranda was quick to reveal that JoJo was getting inked for the first time.

What Are JoJo Siwa’s Tattoos?

JoJo has yet to reveal her first-ever ink design with fans, or if she plans to add more to her growing collection.

