Congratulations are in order for Raven-Symoné! The Disney Channel star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, and announced that she married girlfriend Miranda Maday in an intimate backyard ceremony.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” the Raven’s Home star captioned one post. She then added another, writing, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

In a final Instagram message to friends and fans, Raven thanked everyone for understanding “why it was small during this time.”

As fans know, this is the first time the actress has introduced her significant other to the world. On her own social media page, Miranda shared some more snapshots from the celebration.

“8 P.M. ~ my wife for life,” she captioned a clip of the couple sharing a kiss.

Then on her Instagram Stories, she posted a few more images from the ceremony. The first one even showed off their outfits.

Another showed Raven kissing her wife on the head, which totally has us swooning TBH!

Although the pair decided to keep the ceremony small, it didn’t stop Raven’s famous friends from sharing well wishes on Instagram. That’s right, her former and current costars took to the comment section and left heartfelt messages to the happy couple. Get this, you guys — all three Cheetah Girls penned sweet notes for their BFF — Cheetahs for life!

Adrienne Bailon wrote, “Congratulations!”

Sabrina Bryan said, “Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together!

Kiely Williams added, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy and laughter.”

Even her Raven’s Home costars — Jason Maybaum, Navia Robinson and Issac Ryan Brown — shared their excitement with a series of emojis!

Finally, former Disney Channel stars Christy Carlson Romano and Danielle Fishel also left some well wishes!

“That’s amazing! I’m really happy for you!” the Even Stevens star wrote.

The Girl Meets World alum added, “I remember hearing plans for this gorgeous backyard ceremony. Wish you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love and admiration.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

