Raven’s Home has officially come to an end on Disney Channel — but don’t worry, because another spinoff is coming soon! Following Raven’s young cousin Alice (played by Mykal-Michelle Harris), the series is titled Alice in the Palace. Keep reading for everything we know.

‘Raven’s Home’ Ends After 6 Seasons

Based on the characters created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, Raven’s Home was a sequel to That’s So Raven starring Raven-Symoné, which debuted in 2003 and ran for over 100 episodes. The first season of Raven’s Home premiered in 2017, and also ran for over 100 episodes — with the sixth and final season airing from April to September 2023.

Raven-Symone starred in the spinoff for all six seasons, where she also helped to direct and produce. She’s also been behind the camera directing episodes of the Disney Channel series such as Sydney to the Max and Pretty Freekin Scary.

What Is ‘Alice in the Palace’ About?

Per the logline, “The new series picks up when Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris), Raven’s young cousin, returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also portrayed by Mykal-Michelle), a young royal who looks exactly like her. In the process, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of ‘normal’ life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of ‘regal’ life.”

Raven-Symoné is set to executive produce and direct Alice in the Palace, while Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas of Raven’s Home will write and executive produce the pilot episode.

“Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old,” Raven-Symoné said in a statement. “After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”

“Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing, and directing,” added Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “For six incredible seasons, ‘Raven’s Home’ has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter, and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spinoff ‘Alice in the Palace.’”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.