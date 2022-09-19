We’re returning to Raven’s Home, once again! In September 2022, Raven-Symoné announced that season 6 of the Disney Channel series is in the works at the D23 Expo 2022! Keep reading for everything we know about season 6 of Raven’s Home.

Will There Be a Raven’s Home Season 6?

On September 10, 2022, at D23 Expo, Disney Branded Television held the Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! which Raven hosted. During the panel, Raven invited the stars of her series Raven’s Home, including Issac Ryan Brown, onto the stage, where she announced that the show had been renewed for a sixth season.

“Listen, I asked you guys on stage here today because I wanted to share a secret with you,” Raven revealed on stage to the audience and her costars. “Since this is a safe space, I want to share it with you all as well. We just got renewed for six seasons, and we are one of the longest-running live-action shows on Disney Channel, and hopefully, we can get a lot more. So thank you so much for your love and support. And you guys, congratulations!”

Based on the characters created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, Raven’s Home is a sequel to That’s So Raven, which debuted in 2003 and ran for over 100 episodes.

When Will Raven’s Home Season 6 Be Released?

As of yet, it’s unclear when Raven’s Home season 6 will premiere on Disney Channel. But, if we were to glimpse into the future like Raven, we’d bet season 6 should come sometime next year.

Season 5 of Raven’s Home premiered in March 2022, and found Raven moving back to San Francisco and living in her childhood home in order to take care of her father Victor (Rondell Sheridan)! On how it felt to reconnect to her onscreen father for season 5, Raven told ScreenRant it has been a whirlwind of emotions.

“There have been some amazing conversations in my old bedroom with my dad; there have been shenanigans in the kitchen again. And it has really warmed my heart to know that we can go back to the house and people are excited about it,” she gushed to ScreenRant in March 2022.

“I understand, and I appreciate the love of the supporters of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home. People talk about it and [say], ‘I want to see this, I want to see this.’ But as we actually work in that set, my love for it has grown as well. I thought that I was done. I’m like, ‘I was 15. I’m a grown woman.’ And now I’m like, ‘ … Dad?’ So, it feels good to just connect to my inner child.”