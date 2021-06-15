Once a Cheetah Girl, always a Cheetah Girl!

It’s been more than 15 years since the Disney Channel girl group sang their first song on our TV screens, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for a reunion. And they’re not the only ones. The group’s members — Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Adrienne Bailon — have also spilled some tea about getting back together over the years.

When discussing the possibility of reuniting with her former Cheetah sisters, Kiely told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021 that within the group, “regardless of past history, everyone is so professional.” The actress appears to be referring to her longtime feud with Adrienne. Elsewhere in the interview, Kiely revealed that she does “not speak” or “think about” her former band member. Despite the tension, she’d still be down to get the girls back together.

“There is a healthy amount of ego there, but I really think that we all approach the Cheetah Girls from a really professional standpoint,” she explained. “Participating in the Cheetah Girls felt good because you were inspiring young women, you got to see 6-year-old kids and their eyes light up. It was just such a fulfilling experience. I can’t see all the women saying no to that, just because of how good I know it made all of us feel, so you never know.”

Before the Cheetah Girls became a three-piece girl group, Kiely, Sabrina and Adrienne were joined by Raven-Symoné for Disney Channel’s 2003 movie The Cheetah Girls and the 2006 flick The Cheetah Girls 2. Although she stepped away from the Cheetah Girls prior to their third movie Cheetah Girls: One World, the That’s So Raven alum wouldn’t be opposed to working alongside her former costars again.

“I need to talk to the girls first, ’cause we need to curate an answer. This could go so sideways on so many levels,” she joked while chatting with ET in April 2020. “The message of the Cheetah Girl movement is the most beautiful thing I think I’ve ever been a part of, and the stories that can come out, and have come out, have shaped and molded many generations, which is awesome sauce. Yes, I’d love to be a part of that brand again, but it needs to be genuine. We all have to be there. It was my bad for not being in the [third] one, that was my bad. But you know, who knows?”

Although there’s nothing in the works just yet, all the Cheetah Girls members have express interest in reuniting in the future. Scroll through our gallery to see what they’ve said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.