It’s been more than 11 years since the Cheetah Girls broke up, but it sounds like there’s still some major beef between Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon. Yep, during a recent Instagram Live, the 33-year-old opened up about her longtime feud with the singer, and why she has no interest in reconciling.

When a fan asked Kiely if she would ever go on Adrienne’s talk show, The Real, she explained, “I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with me. She’s going to have to say, ‘Yes, Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend, and now I’m not.’ It’s like, you were either lying then or you’re lying now. You either were my best friend and now you’re not claiming me, or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you’re telling the truth. So that’s why I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

“I don’t feel like I have anything to make amends for, especially when it comes to Adrienne,” she concluded.

Previously, Raven-Symoné opened up about the drama that went down between the Disney girl group.

“It was weird, putting together young women our ages — 19 to 22 — one of whom had not been in the mix. I’ll be honest. There were territorial issues. There were catfights. It was not all peaches and cream off camera,” the actress revealed.

Things may not be good between Kiely and Adrienne, but Raven and Adrienne are super close now! They recently reconnected after they both appeared on The Masked Singer, and the reunion sounded pretty epic.

“We got on the phone and we were like, ‘How did they think they were gonna fool us with that one?” Adrienne told The Wrap. “We actually think it’s pretty genius that the producers chose to have two Cheetah Girls on the show at the same time, it’s actually genius how they kept us from knowing that it was each other and at the same time, it’s like, how did you think they were gonna fool us? You can’t fool me with that one. I’ve recorded two whole albums with that woman.”

