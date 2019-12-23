Get ready to bring on the feels because two of the Cheetah Girls just reconnected in the sweetest way ever! Yep, Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné both competed on The Masked Singer this season, and after the show wrapped on December 18, Adrienne revealed that the two former Disney stars hopped on the phone to chat about their experiences.

For those who missed it, Adrienne was revealed to be the flamingo in the final episode, while Raven was unmasked as the black widow earlier in the season.

“We got on the phone and we were like, ‘How did they think they were gonna fool us with that one?” the actress told The Wrap. “We actually think it’s pretty genius that the producers chose to have two Cheetah Girls on the show at the same time, it’s actually genius how they kept us from knowing that it was each other and at the same time, it’s like, how did you think they were gonna fool us? You can’t fool me with that one. I’ve recorded two whole albums with that woman.”

“I didn’t recognize her from the first song she sang, which was crazy — but our voices have developed over the years and she sounds more mature. But when she did the Cher song ‘Believe,’ I was like, ‘Oh, I’d recognize that voice anywhere!’” she continued.

As fans know, the first Cheetah Girls movie aired on Disney Channel over 16 years ago, but it seriously feels like it was just yesterday. The epic flick also starred Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan and was about a girl group who was trying to become the first freshmen to win the talent show at their school. But during the auditions, they met a big time producer named Jackal Johnson. He tried to turn them into superstars, but naturally, the girls ran into a few problems along the way — including boys, jealousy and more! The ladies dropped some seriously epic bops together, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss the Cheetah Girls, TBH.

