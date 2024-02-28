Is Raven-Symoné teasing a Cheetah Girls reunion? The former Disney star revealed that “can’t wait to see” what the “the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls.” Please, Raven, *in Jennifer Lawrence voice* what do you mean?!

Keep reading to see exactly what she said and what she thinks her Cheetah Girls character would be up to now!

“Another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs — [I’m] very blessed to be a part of that and can’t wait to see what the future holds with that,” Raven told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024 of the Cheetah Girls movies.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls,” she teased, before revealing what she hopes the next generation of the Cheetah Girls could bring.

“If something happened where the Cheetah Girls came back together on screen, I think the new generation would see how important it is for girl[s to have] community — and this generation’s already doing it, right? I come from a generation [of] catty girls and things of that nature. And then my mom’s generation [was] the same way,” she continued. “I think now it’s starting to change a little bit. I think girls are more like, ‘I got you, girl,’ and to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screams Cheetah … I mean, I’d be a part of it.”

Although she doesn’t know where the Cheetah Girls would be in the year 2024, she did she knows one thing about her character: “Galleria is a mess.”

“I don’t know if she would calm down. Because there are those people in the industry. It’s like, all right, we understand you have dreams and hopes, and you’ll step on anybody to get there,” Raven laughed. “I think it’s probably something that reflects what’s going on in today’s culture. I think it’s something that touches the audiences, and you know, it’ll be interesting to see.”

The other Cheetah Girls, which consist of Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Adrienne Bailon, have also spilled some tea about getting back together over the years.

When it came to possibly reprising her role, Adrienne told ET “absolutely” in April 2019.

“I personally would never say never, but there is something to be said for not ruining anyone’s childhood either,” she explained. “It was a great thing then, and I think some things should be left untouched. It was awesome then and let’s not ruin the legacy of the Cheetah Girls.”

