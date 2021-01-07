Since rising to fame, JoJo Siwa has made a major name for herself in the entertainment world. Just like most other celebs, the songstress is no stranger to controversy!

Over the years, the songstress has spoken out and addressed various criticisms from fans and even ignited feuds with some former Dance Moms stars. In fact, in January 2021, the “Boomerang” singer responded to backlash from her millions of followers after a TikTok user pointed out that her daughter’s JoJo’s Juice board game featured what she deemed “inappropriate” content for young girls.

“It has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content,” JoJo said in her TikTok response video. “When companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me. So I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards.”

According to the original viral video, the playing cards had questions such as: “Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?” and “Have you ever taken money from someone’s purse or wallet without asking?” In a statement to Insider, both Nickelodeon and the game’s manufacturing company said they took these concerns “seriously,” immediately stopped the game from being made and urged retailers to remove any remaining copies from shelves.

JoJo continued her statement saying, “When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately … I hope you all know that I would never, ever, ever approve or agree to be associated with this game if I would have seen these cards before they started selling it.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Nickelodeon star has been faced with other scandals and feuds. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all.

