ICYMI, Avery Cyrus revealed she and JoJo Siwa split after three months of dating in December 2022. The TikTok star shared a TikTok video on December 17, officially confirming the breakup following days of fan speculation that the pair had gone their own ways. Since then, a whole lot of drama has gone down between the exes.

In the TikTok, Avery shares clips from her vacation cruise with JoJo and friends. In one clip, JoJo gives Avery a gift while saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.” Avery later explained their split in a comment under the video. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Since their split, the ex-couple have spoken out about what went wrong and where they stand with one another now.

One day after Avery confirmed her and JoJo’s split, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo’s mom, shared a video of her daughter via social media on December 18. When asking why JoJo was “mad,” the Nickelodeon star claimed it was because she “got used.”

JoJo added, “I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f–king played.”

Not long after, Avery responded to JoJo’s comments in a statement to E! News. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” Avery said. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

“I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” Avery added. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

JoJo and Avery originally started dating in September 2022, after Avery popped the “girlfriend” question while on a date in Disneyland. Prior to their romance, both were in long-term relationships not long beforehand. JoJo was dating Kylie Prew, who revealed in August that they had broken up earlier in the summer.

For her part, Kylie was in a two-year-long relationship with fellow TikToker Soph Mosca, until they announced they had split in early August. Just a few days after their confirmed breakup, Kylie was seen with JoJo in their own TikTok videos — to thoroughly mixed reactions from fans.

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything the exes have said about one another since the breakup.

