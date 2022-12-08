2022 has been a year of love and drama for JoJo Siwa! The young star sparked split rumors with girlfriend Avery Cyrus in December 2022 after three months into their relationship. Keep reading to uncover details on their rumored breakup, where they stand now and why fans are convinced she’s rekindling her romance with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Split?

Split rumors between the two first began after Avery posted a confusing TikTok (which she’s since deleted) seemingly hinting that she was single on December 5. Avery’s ex-girlfriend Soph Mosca posted a cryptic TikTok of her own stating that she was “winning,” leading fans to believe that she’s hinting at her ex’s potential breakup.

Avery and JoJo still follow one another on Instagram, which is, of course, the biggest indication of a breakup in the influencer world. However, fans noticed that JoJo’s girl band XOMG POP! unfollowed Avery on the social media platform.

“Avery and JoJo already broke up ??” wrote one fan on Twitter.

While JoJo and Avery have yet to confirm breakup rumors, JoJo did post a TikTok hinting at the drama on December 6. “Me when I open TikTok ready to read everyone’s assumptions about my life … ” she captioned the post, lipsyncing an audio stating, “I think I’m looking forward to cracking up.”

Are JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Still Together?

After the two posted multiple TikToks teasing their relationship in August 2022, JoJo shared a video in September 2022 of her and Avery cuddling and kissing in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that they’re a couple. The video was captioned, “Happiest girl.”

Prior to their relationship, both JoJo and Avery were in long-term relationships shortly beforehand. Avery and Soph announced their breakup on TikTok in early August 2022 after being together for two years.

For her part, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of the summer, which Kylie revealed in August 2022. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Back Together?

Kylie and Soph have since moved on with new girlfriends, yet fans are still convinced that JoJo and Kylie are endgame.

TikTok user @kales_0 posted a one-minute video on December 5 about how she believed that the two were getting back together. “Ky and JoJo endgame era,” one commenter wrote under the clip.

Another TikTok user summed it up perfectly in the comments, writing, “What on earth is going on in the house of commons.”

