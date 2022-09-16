Showing off their love! JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus packed on the PDA during a public outing after making their red carpet debut as a couple.

Avery, 22, jumped into JoJo’s arms during a sweet outing on Thursday, September 15. The Dance Moms alum, 19, looked comfy in an oversized white sweatshirt while her counterpart donned a black sweatshirt and pink pants. The night before, JoJo and Avery made their red carpet debut at the Jagged Little Pill musical premiere in Los Angeles. The new couple looked cute and cozied up on the red carpet.

After months of fan speculation, JoJo took her romance with Avery public on Monday, September 12.

“Happiest girl,” she captioned a TikTok video that showed the pair sharing a kiss.

Followers started to wonder if the two were friends or something more last month after they filmed a mukbang together on TikTok. Following their collaboration, JoJo and Avery were spotted out multiple times together. However, they stayed tight-lipped about their relationship at first.

“You know, Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now,” JoJo told Talent Recap on August 24, when asked about their relationship. “She’s awesome, she’s literally like the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend of mine. She’s a really good friend.”

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, and has since embraced her title as a “gay icon.”

“It’s wild to me because I look at people who are called gay icons … and to be in that category at 18 is just insane. And just because of who I am, it feels amazing,” the “Boomerang” songstress shared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show during a November 2021 appearance. “I am so happy with the outcome of me coming out. The world has taken it so positively, and it’s impacted so many young kids in such a way that hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little,’ that makes me know the kids that are little have someone like me, too.”

