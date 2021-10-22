When it comes to her love life, JoJo Siwa has only had a few public romances! She may have grown up in the public eye, but the Dance Moms alum kept her relationships under wraps until 2020.

For years, fans speculated about her relationship status, but it wasn’t until a TikTok user prom-posed to JoJo that she revealed she was “taken.” In a June 2020 social media proposal, the actress expertly turned down the proposition while breaking the internet at the same time. Immediately, her millions of followers started to speculate about a possible significant other and landed on family-friend Elliot Brown.

“I will tell you this. It’s not Elliot. Elliot is a great kid, super nice, and he has been my family friend for — oh, my gosh, since I was born,” JoJo told J-14 exclusively in June 2020. “My mom’s known his mom longer than I’ve been alive. They’re always going to be my friends and always going to be a part of my life.”

In August 2020, JoJo revealed via TikTok that her boyfriend was actually Mark Bomtempo. They were together for a few months before the Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed in December of that year they had split.

“I am single as a Pringle right now. But Mark and I did break up. We were together for three months and it was great,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We had fun, we drove through Taco Bell, I think, 450 times. We had some really fun nights. We never actually had any hard times, we never fought, we never were mad at each other. It was honestly a great time.”

Nearly a month later, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, noting to fans via Instagram Live that she didn’t “really know this answer” after being asked how she planned to “label” herself. She clarified in a later interview that she prefers the term “queer.”

“I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal. I’ve known since I was little,” she explained to People in April 2021. “Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

After her coming out, JoJo went public with Kylie Prew in February 2021.

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” she posted on Instagram at the time. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

