It’s over … again. Kylie Prew confirms that she and JoJo Siwa split, revealing that she’s been single for “almost two months.”

“I, obviously, am aware of everything that’s happening on TikTok right now, and all the drama and all the tea,” Kylie shared in an Instagram Live from early August, which was reposted by a fan via TikTok on Tuesday, August 16. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while but someone asked me — just now — if I was single. I am.”

She continued, “It’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

While JoJo has yet to address the split publicly, Kylie said that they both are “safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters.”

J-14 has reached out to JoJo for comment.

The internet personalities first started dating in January 2021 and took their relationship public one month later.

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend … and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” JoJo wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

After less than one year together, J-14 confirmed in October 2021 that JoJo and Kylie had split. The Dance Moms alum, for her part, spoke about the breakup during an episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast from November of that same year.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” JoJo shared at the time. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

But the teens didn’t stay apart for long! JoJo confirmed that she and Kylie reconciled with a May 5 Instagram post that read, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back.” The last time Kylie was spotted on JoJo’s social media accounts was in June, and fans started to speculate that things went awry. While it’s unclear what actually caused their split, it seems JoJo and Kylie are on good terms.

