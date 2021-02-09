There’s so much love between JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie! The former Dance Moms star came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, and less than a month later, introduced fans to her other half.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend,” JoJo wrote in an Instagram post on the couple’s one-month anniversary. “Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

The pair also showed off their love in a TikTok video. “It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever,” JoJo captioned the adorable clip.

@itsjojosiwa I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️ ♬ original sound – martha.read

JoJo first confirmed her sexuality with a social media post in which she was wearing a shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Then, she revealed that she had a girlfriend during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. At the time, JoJo didn’t reveal Kylie’s name, but called her “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

Now that we know who’s stolen JoJo’s heart, it’s time to break down everything we know about Kylie so far. Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.