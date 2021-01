Take a walk down memory lane with JoJo Siwa! The former Dance Moms star caught up with J-14 and gave fans the exclusive stories behind her old Instagram pics, including snaps with Miley Cyrus, Kenzie Ziegler, Kim Kardashian and more. It’s safe to say the songstress has a whole lot of famous friends. Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.