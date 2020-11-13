She’s letting her hair down! JoJo Siwa has given fans a look at her naturally curly locks multiple times this year, and the internet is living for it.

Aside from letting her blonde hair loose from its signature ponytail, the songstress also teamed up with James Charles for a complete makeover in August 2020. With a full glam look that included fake eyelashes, lip liner and a stunning highlight, the Nickelodeon star transformed into a new person!

Months later, in November 2020, JoJo opened up about her experience teaming up with the makeup mogul and revealed that she was “terrified.”

“It was really, really, really, really, fun and it was something really, really, really, really, really different, but that day was the scariest day of my life,” she explained during an interview with E’s Daily Pop. “I don’t like different things. I don’t like looking different, I don’t like eating different, I don’t like doing anything different. I don’t like new things, I don’t like different things, I like to stick to the plan. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

So, JoJo fans may not get to see her hair down all the time due to the fact that she’s not a huge fan of change, but getting to see it once in a while is still a major treat. Scroll through our gallery for a look back at every time the “D.R.E.A.M” songstress let down her long locks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.