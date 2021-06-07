OMG! JoJo Siwa is taking her hair down.

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star got rid of her signature ponytail for a romantic evening with girlfriend Kylie Prew! In the photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 6, JoJo sported a rainbow Gucci jacket, jeans and high-top sneakers while cozying up to her girlfriend. Kylie, for her part, wore a blue Gucci blazer with ripped jeans and matching Gucci shoes. “Date nights>>>,” Kylie captioned the social media post. JoJo commented, “I love you.”

Their night out comes after the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress shared a heartfelt Instagram post of her own to celebrate Pride Month.

“It’s time to celebrate being who you are and LOVING who YOU wanna LOVE!!” the blonde beauty wrote. “It really has been the best 5 months of my life truly being exactly who I am, and finding love has been the best part of it all. I love this human so much. I’m so happy.”

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. After uploading a TikTok video in which she was singing along to Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way,” the singer confirmed her sexuality by sharing a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” JoJo told People in April. “I’ve known since I was little.”

Since then, she’s given fans a glimpse at her relationship with Kylie via social media, and called her “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world” during an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February.

“Being called a gay icon, honestly, I think is the biggest honor,” she also shared in a digital cover story for EW that was released earlier this month. “About a year ago, I started having all these music meetings just for fun, just getting my head where I want to go. And I told the producers, ‘I want to create gay pop, and I want to have a concert for the girls and for the gays.’ Turns out a year later, I am very much so gay.”

As for her “label,” JoJo told fans in an Instagram Live that she didn’t “really know this answer.” Later, she told People that she likes the term “queer,” but clarified that “technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the photos of JoJo and Kylie’s date, and check out the singer’s long blonde hair out if its ponytail.

