The end of an era? JoJo Siwa is growing up and may be saying goodbye to her hair bows.

A few times over the years, the former Dance Moms star has been spotted without her signature look. But now, she’s leaning into more mature hairstyles, which include straightening her blonde hair, sporting braids or even a ponytail sans bow.

“I just had my 18th birthday and it was right around my birthday that I realized, ‘I kinda wanna do my hair different today,’” the internet stars told Instagram head Adam Mosseri in June 2021. “It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade.”

Fans first got a glimpse of her real hair in April 2020, when JoJo let her locks down for a TikTok video that went viral at the time.

“It’s hilarious,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 about the reaction to her taking her hair down. “I knew it would be a shock to people … I knew it was going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,’ because people just don’t see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did.”

JoJo added, “The bow will never be over. I mean, the bow is my life. I loved it ever since I was little. It’s become who I am.”

In fact, the bow has become such a signature part of her lifestyle that JoJo even named her famed dog Bow Bow. Not to mention, her biggest fans have been rocking bows for years.

“A lot of people think that I’m forced into wearing a hair bow, and forced to dress how I dress, and forced to talk how I talk, and forced to promote things that I promote,” she admitted to Rolling Stone in June 2019 about her career. “It’s a whole load of cupcakes and unicorns.”

Once the video her hair went viral, JoJo started to lean into a new look and even let YouTube star James Charles give her a complete makeover in August 2020.

“It was really, really, really, really, fun and it was something really, really, really, really, really different, but that day was the scariest day of my life,” JoJo said of the makeover on E’s Daily Pop. “I don’t like different things. I don’t like looking different, I don’t like eating different, I don’t like doing anything different. I don’t like new things, I don’t like different things, I like to stick to the plan. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

That being said, JoJo has been trying something new! Scroll through our gallery for all her quotes about taking a break from her hair bows.

