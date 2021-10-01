Their love for Disneyland is unmatched! JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have been going on trips to the Happiest Place on Earth since before taking their relationship public. Now, they can’t stop showcasing their love at the amusement park.

In September 2021, the couple sported matching Disneyland sweatshirts while holding hands during a trip to the park. Naturally, JoJo’s was bedazzled with her signature shine while Kylie’s blue sweater featured Mickey Mouse on it. The Dance Moms alum, for her part, paired the top with red leggings, rainbow socks, red Minnie Mouse ears and sneakers. Her other half had on black jeans and a Stitch from Lilo and Stitch hat.

During their frequent trips to Disneyland, the duo are always packing on the PDA and showing off their love while on the rides. In July 2021, they wrapped their arms around each other while on a roller-coaster. During that particular trip, JoJo and Kylie still made sure to match their outfits. They fed each other a sweet snack while sporting Star Wars merch. The songstress wore a blue, white and gray spirit jersey emblazoned with the film’s logo, while Kylie had the same shirt in a red and black color scheme.

Prior to making things romantic, JoJo and Kylie were BFFs who met on a cruise ship around Christmas in 2019.

“We were just hanging out and then I was like, ‘Woah, this girl is fun,’” JoJo explained during an interview with J-14 exclusively in December 2020. “I was like, ‘You are insane, and I love you to death.’ So, I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

They didn’t officially start dating until January 2021, just as JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend … and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress shared via Instagram in February 2021. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!”

