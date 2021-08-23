Showing off the one she loves! JoJo Siwa has not been shy about sharing girlfriend Kylie Prew with her millions of followers since coming out in January 2021.

The former Dance Moms star revealed that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community via social media by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Since then, JoJo has leaned into her newfound title as a “gay icon” and loves to praise her girlfriend publicly.

During a February 2021 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, JoJo told viewers that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.” Days later, she revealed that Florida native Kylie had stolen her heart.

“We were just hanging out and then I was like, ‘Woah, this girl is fun,’” JoJo shared while chatting with J-14 exclusively in December 2020 about the first time she met Kylie. “I was like ‘You are insane, and I love you to death.’ So, I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

After being best friends for a year, the duo started dating.

“Since then, I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” JoJo shared in a February 2021 Instagram post. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

After she came out, The J Team star has been open about her sexuality. During an interview with People in April 2021, JoJo explained, “I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal. I’ve known since I was little.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer has also received tons of positive comments from fans and fellow celebs since going public with her relationship.

“There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s OK. Of course, people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal,” JoJo explained to fans during a January 2021 Instagram Live. “Literally, not one thing about anybody is normal, and it’s OK not to be normal; it’s OK to be a little different; it’s OK to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

