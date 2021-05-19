She’s not a kid anymore! JoJo Siwa has grown up right before fans’ eyes.

When the blonde beauty first stepped into the spotlight, Dance Moms viewers became obsessed with her high-energy personality and iconic ponytail. Now, JoJo is a household name with her own brand of hair bows, a major product line and music and TV career.

“I’m a performer. I’m here for this,” the Nickelodeon personality told Fox News about being famous in April 2019. “So, performing, rehearsing, working hard, singing, the recording studio and actually physically being on stage, that is my fun. That is what I get to do for fun. That is what I enjoy and what I love to do. So, it’s cool that, that is also my career. That is also what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life, hopefully, if everything goes good.”

JoJo was only 8-years-old when she first appeared on Dance Moms. She grew up in front of the camera, surrounded by young dancers and was always a stand-out performer. It wasn’t until young girls, including Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, started looking up to her that JoJo realized she had a major platform.

In TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 issue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called JoJo “a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now.”

“As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever,” the reality star wrote. “JoJo is never ashamed to be herself, which can be really hard to do in this industry, especially when you’re so young.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” songstress proved that she’s embracing who she is when coming out in January 2020 by wearing a shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” JoJo said in an Instagram Live at the time. “There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s OK. Of course, people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s OK not to be normal, it’s OK to be a little different, it’s OK to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

