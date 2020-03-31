For weeks, fans were patiently waiting on the edge of their seats to find out which pop star was behind the T-Rex on The Masked Singer, and on March 25, she was unmasked as none other than JoJo Siwa! After the Nickelodeon star was eliminated from the super popular singing competition, she called the entire experience one of “the hardest things” she’s ever done.

“It honestly was so hard. I’m not going to lie,” JoJo admitted during an interview with HollywoodLife. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. My tail was so tight around my tummy that it was cut off circulation tight. But it had to be so I could move.”

Not only did the 16-year-old have a difficult time with the performance aspect, but because of her hectic schedule, it was also hard for her to stay quiet about the show.

“The rehearsals for it and actually shooting for it crossed over with my tour rehearsals,” JoJo explained. “I actually couldn’t make it to some of my tour rehearsals because I was doing Masked, so all of my dancers would be like, ‘Where are you?’ My choreographer would be, ‘Why can’t you be here?’ I’d just be like, ‘Well… No reason.’”

For those who don’t know, throughout the entire series, various celebrities are dressed head to toe in costumes to hide their real identity. A panel of judges is given clues about each person to help them guess who’s under the mask, so it’s really important that the star’s keep their appearance on the show a total secret.

“Honestly, it was really tough to keep it from the internet because my whole life is the internet,” JoJo added. “Normally, I would tell people to go watch a TV show but this was actually the opposite. It was dope.”

Before it was confirmed, a lot of fans were pretty convinced that the dinosaur was JoJo. Why? Well, one of the clues was that they were discovered by another celebrity, while another was that they were introduced to audiences alongside a lot of other talented people. Naturally, people assumed this was a reference to Dance Moms — where the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress first rose to fame. Plus, there was another clue that was a globe wearing a pink party hat, which some avid JoJo fans took as a reference to her song “Worldwide Party.”

