Viewers of The Masked Singer are pretty convinced that they know the identity of the energetic person underneath the T-Rex costume, and we can’t say we disagree with them! That’s right, people are almost positive that JoJo Siwa is going to be revealed as the dinosaur on the singing competition show.

For those who don’t know, The Masked Singer is a super popular reality series that features various celebrities dressed head to toe in costumes to hide their real identity. Throughout the season, a panel of judges is given clues about each person to help hem guess who’s under the mask. Each star also has the opportunity to perform a song of their choice, so the audience and judges can vote. The person with the lowest number of votes is forced to reveal their true identity to the crowd.

During the episode that aired on March 18, viewers were given a number of clues about the person inside the T-Rex suit and almost immediately, people guessed it was JoJo. The clues given about this anonymous performer included that they were discovered by another celebrity and were introduced to audiences alongside a lot of other talented people. Naturally, people assumed this was a reference to Dance Moms — where the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress first rose to fame. Another image from this batch of clues was a pink globe wearing a pink party hat, which some avid JoJo fans have taken as a direct reference to her song “Worldwide Party.”

Unfortunately for viewers wanting to know the dinosaur’s true identity, this anonymous star didn’t get voted off, which means the T-Rex’s secret hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Some fans will be surprised to hear that a former Disney Channel star also took the stage for this season of The Masked Singer. Instead of unmasking the dinosaur, the show unmasked the swan and as it turned out, Bella Thorne was underneath the bird head! Wow, there’s really no telling who might be unveiled next.

