It looks like JoJo Siwa had a super emotional start to 2020. On Friday, January 31, the triple threat penned a heartfelt letter to fans on Instagram. The 16-year-old opened up about the struggles she suffered throughout January and revealed that she experiences some of the “most stressful days ever.”

“January was tricky. I think these last 31 days have been some of the longest, most tiring, hardest, and most stressful days ever,” JoJo told her nine million followers. “BUT…. with that being said…. January 2020 has also been one of the most rewarding months of my life. I’ve cried, I’ve laughed, I’ve been happy, I’ve had fun, I’ve been sad, I’ve been confused, I’ve been all over the place, but tonight, I’m falling asleep genuinely happy.”

The “Hold The Drama” singer broke down everything that happened in the past month and revealed that she didn’t have “1 day off.” JoJo said that she’s extremely thankful for all her successes and is happy to be surrounded by her family, friends and fans.

“I realized that this month I moved to a new home, I went on tour in Australia, I filmed a TV show, I shot 2 music videos, and literally so much more,” she said. “And I haven’t had 1 day off. BUT…. I have so many good things to be thankful for, and one things for sure, I’m especially thankful for my people. I wouldn’t have gotten though all of the hard moments this month without them.”

JoJo continued, “To My family, my friends, and you, thank you. One thing that everyone learned this month is that life can change in seconds. Cherish every moment, make every day/hour/minute count, do something every day that makes you smile. And tell the people you love, that you love them. Looking back at this month I’m nothing less than proud. I did it.”

The young star also teased her upcoming projects, saying that “it’s only just getting started.”

“2020 is the year for working hard, and being happy. Oh, and about this picture… well this month I went ‘Nonstop’ every day. This was from yesterday. Welcome to my show, my life.”

For those who missed it, JoJo will be kicking off the second leg of her wildly popular D.R.E.A.M. Tour on March 11 at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

