It looks like JoJo Siwa is still buddies with North West. Recently, the 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has received criticism from fans after rocking a fake septum ring during a church service. On Tuesday, November 19, the “Hold The Drama” singer defended North and clapped back at everyone sending hate.

Twitter users called out North and claimed that the look was too mature for such a young girl, but JoJo disagreed.

“It’s not hurting anybody that she’s wearing a nose ring,” she said on ET’s The Download. “That’s something that drives me crazy. North is 6, right. She’s 6 years old, she’s a little tiny peanut. If she wants to wear a nose ring and play dress up, [let her]. You know when you were a little kid you used to [do that]. I think she’s just a little kiddo, and she’s just having fun.”

For those who don’t know, back in March the 16-year-old teamed up with Kim and North for an epic YouTube collaboration after the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star reached out to the singer on Twitter. The video, — titled “BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!!” — showed the pair as they made slime and played hide and seek at JoJo’s house. At the end of the video, the Dance Moms alum even invited North and her friends to come see her perform on the D.R.E.A.M. Tour — which now include 50 new dates.

While chatting with ET, JoJo even revealed that she often chats with the Kardashian-West clan and has even secured an invitation to Kanye’s Sunday Service.

“I think Kim and Kanye are great parents, and honestly, they are two of the sweetest people ever,” she revealed. “They’ve invited me [to Sunday Service] and I want to go. I just have two problems: It’s very early in the morning and I don’t know what to wear.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.